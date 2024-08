Праздник в честь завоевания олимпийской медали обернулся шоком: хорошо, что осталась жива

🚨 TRIGGER WARNING: 🇺🇸 Jordan Larson and Micha Hancock were involved in a car accident upon returning home. It looks like Hancock’s injuries are more severe, as their uber collided with a utility pole. Wishing them both a swift and full recovery. ❤️‍🩹🙏



📸 Micha Hancock, Jordan… pic.twitter.com/icqYAElZwy