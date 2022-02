(FILES) In this file photo The World Anti-Doping Agency or WADA logo is pictured at the Russkaya Zima (Russian Winter) Athletics competition in Moscow on February 9, 2020. - The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said April 30,2020 it has handed over the results of its investigations into hundreds of Russian athletes probed for doping offences to international federations for possible further action. WADA said in a statement it had provided case packages on 298 athletes to 29 anti-doping organisations, 27 international federations and one major event organisation. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) ФОТО: Kirill Kudryavtsev